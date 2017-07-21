Share This: Rocko Struggles With Modern Life In Reboot’s First Footage Deepa

The Rocko’s Modern Life squad are finally back in O-Town! Nickelodeon is rebooting the beloved series for a one-hour TV special—titled Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling—which will be helmed by original creator Joe Murray and premiere in 2018. The OG voice cast members will also be reprising their roles as Rocko, Spunky, Heffer, Filburt, the Bigheads, and more of your favorite childhood characters.

Of course, a lot has changed since the show ended in 1996. On Thursday night (July 20), Nick revealed a hilarious sneak peak of Static Cling at San Diego Comic-Con. Rocko is now struggling to adapt to the 21st century after spending the past 21 years years lost in outer space with Heffer and Filburt. Smartphones, 3-D printers, and pizza tacos all baffle Rocko, who appears traumatized by technology by the end of clip.

“I’m very happy to be rejoining Rocko and my friends from O-Town again,” Murray said in a statement when Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling was first announced last year.

“What I have found by bringing these characters back is that it’s not so much about nostalgia, but a sense that they still feel relevant and fresh to me, and after 20 years, they can’t wait to comment on modern life in the 21st century. They still have a lot to say.”