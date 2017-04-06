Share This: Robert Downey Jr.’s Role In Spider-Man: Homecoming Is Nothing To Sneeze At Jon

When the new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer arrived last week, some fans complained that Tony Stark/Iron Man was a little too prominent. While co-producer Eric Carroll later clarified that he’s only in “five or six scenes,” some believe there’s a danger of Iron Man overkill. However, there are several reasons fans should be more tolerant of Stark’s presence. For one, this film introduces Peter Parker to the big screen for the third time in 15 years. Anything that can be done to differentiate this new incarnation from its predecessors is a welcome change.

In addition, all signs suggest that Robert Downey Jr.’s days as a superhero are numbered—and fans should be grateful for whatever they can get. According to Chris Evans, Downey may be on the brink of ditching the Iron Man armour for good. While telling USA Today that his own superhero days are numbered, Evans explained that Downey “is far closer to reaching that point where he may walk away—and I don’t know how you replace Downey as Tony Stark. I don’t know who else can touch that.”

In other words, when Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives in theatres on July 7, be grateful that Downey’s still in the fold. To see Tony Stark and the title character in action, check out the latest trailer below.