Share This: TV Shoppers Get A Terrifying Preview Of Rings

Introducing the haunting sensibilities of Japanese horror to the American mainstream, The Ring—a remake of Hideo Nakata’s Ringu—became a surprise, sequel-spawning blockbuster 15 years ago. While VHS is significantly more dead today than it was back then, filmmaker F. Javier Gutierrez has revived the franchise with Rings, yet another unsettling film about a killer videotape. (The rules are simple: “first you watch it, then you die.”) This time around, a woman “sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a ‘movie within the movie’ that no one has ever seen before.”

This may all sound far-fetched, but a new video—not on VHS, unfortunately—gives you a chance to see regular people confronted by that long-haired Rings lady, as she emerges from a flat screen TV. It’s not the first time real people have been placed in the middle of a promotional scare prank and not everyone is visibly frightened (one guy just laughs at the absurdity of his attack), but a few of the unsuspecting victims come completely unhinged, knocking over electronics as they race for the exit. If nothing else, this should help remind you why you were spooked by the franchise in the first place.

Offering a J-horror blast from the past, Rings arrives in theatres on February 3. For proof of its concept’s shocking potential, check out the video below.