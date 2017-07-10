How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Rihanna Introduces Us To Bubble With This Valerian Teaser

July 10, 2017
Hilary H

Rihanna is thrilled about the upcoming release of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, her forthcoming film foray into science fiction, and she’s so stoked about it that she simply can’t wait for the movie to come out to give you a glimpse of her character.

Essentially an intergalactic cabaret-ready star, her character, Bubble, gives her an opportunity to showcase her stage chops, but it appears that she does way more than that in this sneak peek of the action behind Valerian‘s scenes.

Director Luc Besson was impressed with her enthusiasm and professionalism on set—”She was super sweet, obviously not scared of the camera”—and that’s good, considering how Bubble definitely has some freaky shape-shifting going on in this quick clip.

Valerian opens in theatres on July 21, but check out her video above to see her goofing off with co-star Dane DeHaan and getting into character.

