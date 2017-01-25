Share This: Director Rian Johnson Treats Fans To A Brief Glimpse Of The Last Jedi Jon

Star Wars: Episode VIII director Rian Johnson has many secrets to reveal this year. It all started earlier this week when he unveiled the title of his new film: The Last Jedi. As it turns out, Lucasfilm confidentiality policies prohibit filmmakers from placing a title in a Star Wars film until it has been released to the public, limiting the risk of leaks and ensuring that it is revealed with maximum impact. With that step now complete, Johnson finally had the opportunity to insert “The Last Jedi” in the film’s opening crawl yesterday—and he celebrated the occasion on Instagram.

Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning. A photo posted by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:06am PST

There’s nothing terribly unexpected or revealing about that image—though it is nice to see R2-D2 in the editing room—but it should whet your appetite for the moment when Johnson can be a little more revealing about the film. He took another step in that direction recently, describing his intentions for The Last Jedi to USA Today. “I want it to be a blast and to be funny and to be a ride the way The Force Awakens and the original Star Wars movies were,” he said, also offering some hints about Rey and Luke’s relationship in the film. “Both not knowing what’s going to happen and also having a lot of expectations in her head about how this is going to go—it very much feels like what we all go through in adolescence, the dawning of this new chapter of our lives.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theatres December 15, 2017.