Ranking The Spider-Man Movies From Worst To Best Jon

Much has been made about the fact that three actors have played Spider-Man in the last 15 years. While all of their films have enjoyed blockbuster commercial success around the world—Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives in theatres today, but its blockbuster status is already virtually secured—quality control has been far more erratic.

With that in mind, here are the six Spider-Man movies ranked from worst to best:

6. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Sony and Marvel’s deal to join forces on a new Spider-Man may be the main reason Andrew Garfield was prematurely dumped from the franchise, but this movie’s tonal confusion and Mr. Freeze-looking villain (Electro) didn’t help.

5. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Thanks to the acclaim and success of 2004’s Spider-Man 2, director Sam Raimi seemed to be in a perfect position to bring the series to new heights. Unfortunately, he failed. Depending on who Raimi’s talking to, Spider-Man 3 either “didn’t work very well” or was downright “awful.”

4. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Coming off the disappointment of Spider-Man 3, this reboot felt like a breath of fresh air to many viewers in 2012, but it’s an undeniable act of cinematic recycling. Competently acted and directed, The Amazing Spider-Man covers little new ground, instead rehashing most of the beats from 2002’s Spider-Man.

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Unlike The Amazing Spider-Man, this reboot redefines Peter Parker and wisely skips his familiar origin story. Bringing Peter Parker back to high school, Spider-Man: Homecoming gives the character an intriguing new innocence and reliance on others. Check out our review here.

2. Spider-Man (2002)

Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man is far from perfect, but it established the template that all subsequent movies in this franchise—and several others—have imitated. Watching Spidey swing from buildings might look ordinary today, but like most of this film’s virtues, it was refreshingly new in 2002.

1. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

The only film in the Spider-Man franchise that feels like a wall-to-wall triumph of inspired filmmaking, Spider-Man 2 offered a sense of potential that no subsequent Spider-Man movie has matched. 13 years and countless superhero movies later, it’s still arguably the genre’s high-water mark.