News

Start Saving Your Quarters: The Rock’s Rampage Begins Production

April 18, 2017
Neil

If you grew up anywhere near the ’80s, chances are you’ve played that game in which you ascend and beat the crap out of buildings as either a giant monkey named George, a giant lizard named Lizzy, or a giant werewolf named Ralph.

Initially released for arcades in 1986, Rampage later went on to be ported to the Sega Master System, NES, Atari 2600, and countless other home consoles. Regardless of what platform you played it on, punching helicopters, stomping taxis, eating civilians, and reducing skyscrapers to rubble was a hoot 30 years ago.

In case you need a refresher, or were just born in the ’90s or something (there were numerous sequels, so there’s really no excuse), here’s what the OG arcade game looked like:

If that doesn’t bring back many fond memories, maybe learning that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on board to star in the game’s upcoming movie adaptation will tickle your nostalgia bone. Johnson will be battling it out with all three mega monsters, alongside The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan, True Blood’s Joe Manganiello, Grindhouse’s Marley Shelton, and The Final Girls’ Malin Ackerman.

While this casting isn’t exactly breaking news, evidence that the film has officially gone into production is. Here’s a tweet from the film’s producer to prove that cameras are officially rolling:

Sure, Rampage isn’t the most iconic game series around, but there are two major reasons why it’ll likely crush the box office: 1) it stars The Rock 2) it’s a giant creature feature. Between the massive success of The Fate of the Furious and recent hits like Kong: Skull Island and Jurassic World, I wouldn’t bet against this monster movie.

To save you time from clicking on the film’s IMDb page, here’s the gist: Rampage is out in 2018, it’s directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas), and it’s “based on the classic 1980’s video game featuring apes and monsters destroying cities.” Multiple apes? Huh?

