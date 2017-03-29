Share This: Wreck-It Ralph 2 Will Take On The World Wide Web Sara

While Wreck-It Ralph saw main characters Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) and Wreck-It Ralph himself (John C. Reilly) exploring the world of arcade and video games, Wreck-It Ralph 2 will take on the much vaster (and possibly scarier) Internet landscape.

At this year’s CinemaCon, an annual film industry convention held in Las Vegas, Disney announced that the sequel to its 2012 animated hit Wreck-It Ralph, officially titled Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, will be released on March 9, 2018. Disney posted a short promotional clip for the film on its Facebook page yesterday, in which the Wreck-It Ralph 2 logo—appropriately designed to look like an app icon—“loads” and “installs” before your very eyes.

In a official statement, Wreck-It Ralph 2 director Rich Moore explained that dropping the Wreck-It Ralph characters inside the Internet universe “has given us so much to explore,” and that the film’s production team “has been hard at work designing a world that takes something we all think we know – the internet – but shows it in a whole new, imaginative way.” Based on the fact that the first Wreck-It Ralph is chock full of video game characters and references, we’re assuming that Wreck-It Ralph 2 will allude to more than a few Internet trends and memes—will we see a 3D animated Nyan Cat? A 3D animated Keyboard Cat? Other ‘net-friendly cats that we’re forgetting about? We can only dream.

Reilly and Silverman will be back as Wreck-It-Ralph and Vanellope, respectively, along with 30 Rock‘s Jack McBrayer as Fix-It Felix, Jr. and Glee‘s Jane Lynch as Sergeant Calhoun. Interestingly, Den of Geek reported earlier this year that Reilly may be voicing more than one character, meaning that multiple “versions” of Wreck-It Ralph could pop up in a scene or two.

Alan Tudyk may or may not be reprising his role as Sugar Rush monarch King Candy slash secret villain Turbo—back in February, Tudyk explained that he had to miss the Wreck-It Ralph 2 table read because he was too busy working on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (a legitimate excuse) and that he hadn’t yet been asked to record any lines.

Earlier this year, The Little Mermaid voice actress Jodi Benson also announced that she would be joining the Wreck-It Ralph 2 cast via Instagram.

So very honored to be working with Oscar nominated & Golden Globe winners Rich Moore & Clark Spencer back at my original home, Walt Disney Animation Studios in LA⭐feeling so incredibly blessed & thankful A post shared by Jodi Benson (@jodi.benson) on Jan 25, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

Ugly Betty‘s Ana Ortiz and James Corden are also reportedly attached to the sequel, though Disney hasn’t announced what roles they’ll be playing yet. But despite the character additions, Moore’s co-director Phil Johnston has assured fans that Wreck-It Ralph 2, like the original, will focus on “the relationship between Ralph and Vanellope, two once-outcasts, who in each other, found true friendship.”

At the time of its release, Wreck-It Ralph had the highest opening weekend for a Disney movie ever. The movie was also nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar, and made over $471 million at the box office. All that being said, we’re expecting big things from the sequel.