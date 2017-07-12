Share This: Quentin Tarantino’s Next Film Will Be About The Manson Family Murders Neil

If you though Quentin Tarantino’s next film would be another western, we wouldn’t blame you. After all, the director’s last two films were just that, and he screened a bunch of Australian outback westerns in Sydney shortly after the release of The Hateful Eight.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it turns out that:

“Quentin Tarantino is quietly starting to put together his latest project, and is talking to A-list actors for what is promising to be a unique take on the Manson Family murders.”

No word on a title, release date or official casting, however, THR also reports that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence have already been approached and that the film is looking to start shooting in the summer of 2018.

In terms of plot, details are “fuzzy.” The only real scoop is that one of the stories will focus on Sharon Tate, Roman Polanski’s eight-month pregnant wife who—along with hairstylist Jay Sebring, screenwriter Wojciech Frykowski, and Folgers Coffee heiress Abigail Folger—was brutally murdered on the night of August 8, 1969 in Los Angeles.

We’re not entirely sure why Tarantino would want to tackle such a horrific real-life event, but that didn’t stop him from giving his revisionist spin on WWII in Inglourious Basterds as well as African-American slavery in Django Unchained. Whatever the outcome is, surely it’ll be a stylish take with an awesome ’60s soundtrack and a plot that bears little resemblance to Vincent Bugliosi and Curt Gentry’s 1974 true-crime book, Helter Skelter.

In the meantime, these trailers for 2009’s Inglourious Basterds and 2012’s Django Unchained might give us a taste of how Tarantino may decide to rewrite history. At the very least, Christoph Waltz seems to be a consistent casting choice.