Why Is Wonder Woman An Amazon? Luke Evans Explains In New Professor Marston Clip

You’ve probably already seen Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman—and if you haven’t, you need to do so immediately—but now it’s time to explore the DC Comics character’s kinky, queer origins in writer-director Angela Robinson’s Professor Marston & The Wonder Women.

From Annapurna Pictures, Professor Marston & The Wonder Women tells the story of Wonder Woman’s creation in the early 1940s. The brainchild of psychologist William Moulton Marston (played by Luke Evans), whose systolic blood pressure test led to the creation of the modern polygraph, Wonder Woman was a controversial figure in comics, as you can see in this clip from the film.

In it, Marston is being questioned by Josette Frank (Connie Britton), one of Wonder Woman’s vocal detractors, for his decision to make the ground-breaking superheroine an Amazon.

“It is important to me that young girls of today realize that they have the power within themselves to create their own destiny,” Marston says, “to be President of the United States if they want.”

In 1941, Marston was as controversial as his wonderful comic book creation. For starters, he was a polyamorous progressive with a keen interest in kink. The film chronicles Marston’s progressive thinking, which made him a divisive figure at the time, as well as his unconventional relationship with the two women who inspired him most: his wife, Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall), and the couple’s domestic partner, Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote).