Wonder Woman’s Kinky Origins Revealed In Professor Marston And The Wonder Woman

After 76 years,Â Wonder WomanÂ gets not one butÂ twoÂ films in one year. With Patty Jenkins’sÂ Wonder WomanÂ on track to become theÂ biggest blockbuster of the summer, it’s time to dive into Wonder Woman’s kinky, queer origins inÂ writer-directorÂ Angela Robinson’sÂ Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman.

You can watch the trailer for the film below:

Created in 1941, the character of Wonder Woman was the brainchild of psychologist William Moulton Marston (played byÂ Luke Evans), whose systolic blood pressure test led to the creation of the modern polygraph. Marston was a polyamorous progressive with a keen interest in kink. The film chronicles Marston’s progressive thinking, which made him a controversial figure at the time, as well as his unconventional relationship with the two women who inspired him most: his wife, Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall), and the couple’s domestic partner, Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote).

“Doctor Marston, every issue ofÂ Wonder WomanÂ is filled with violence, torture, and sadomasochism,” Josette Frank (Connie Britton), one of Marston’s vocal detractors, says in the trailer. “This abnormal behavior in your comic is reckless.”

In Marston’s worldview, women, driven by their strength and compassion, had the potential to save mankind from itself. Nearly eight decades later, and we finally got to see his vision come to life on the big screenâ€”and she’s only just getting started.

Professor Marston and the Wonder WomenÂ hits theatres October 27, 2017.