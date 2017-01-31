Share This: The Premiere Date For The New Season Of Doctor Who Is… Corrina

We knew it’d be a spring premiere for the upcoming season of Doctor Who but we’ve finally got a date: the first episode will debut on Saturday, April 15.

Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi broke the news himself during a BBC radio interview in which he also announced that this tenth season would be his final turn as a Time Lord. Longtime writer and showrunner Steven Moffat is also leaving this year, to be replaced by veteran Who writer Chris Chibnall. As for the Capaldi’s replacement, it’s likely to be awhile before we hear anything definitive. Gambling types are placing their bets on Ben Whishaw though, Capaldi’s former co-star in the Cold War-era drama, The Hour and James Bond’s current Q.