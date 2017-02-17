Share This: Sorry, Arnie, The Predator Remake Is Something ‘Totally New’ Jon

Shane Black’s The Predator has been in the works for a while, but we’ve yet to get a clear sense of what he’s planning. Is it a sequel, a remake, or a reboot?

Speaking to We Got This Covered, co-star Boyd Holbrook (who’s currently promoting Logan) finally offered some clarity. “It’s not a sequel,” he said. “Shane Black has made something totally new, somehow keeping within the realm of Predator, [while also being] absolutely new in terms of the story that we’re talking about today, and rooted in something real. It’s real fresh… it’s horror, science-fiction, and a western.”

While Black has hinted that Arnold Schwarzenegger might appear in the film, Holbrook says it’s probably not happening and dismisses the ideas as “a gimmick,” at least in the context of the movie they’re about to shoot. So what kind of movie are they making? In recent interviews, Black has made it clear that you can expect something much bigger than the original. In fact, he was reluctant to get involved in the project until Fox promised the resources necessary to deliver Marvel movie scale.

“I think the first one was great, and it was contained, and it was a perfect little gem for what it was,” Black said. “I think there’s an expansion that needs to take place, and also just a love for that era, that movie, and the mythology of the Predator. I think that they came to me knowing pretty much that… they said, basically, if I wanted to make Predator, but treat it like it was Iron Man III instead of just another little movie. I said, ‘Let’s really do it right this time.’”

The Predator goes into production in the next few weeks with a tentative release date of February 9, 2018. For a blast from the franchise’s past, check out the trailer for the 1987 original below.