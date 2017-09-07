Share This: There’s A Fourth Powerpuff Girl Now And We Kinda Sorta Have A First Look Crystal

Sugar, spice, and everything nice. It’s the simple recipe that created a powerpuffful trio of color-coordinated, crime-stopping heroines known as The Powerpuff Girls. But this month, Cartoon Network plans to change up the formula and reveal an official fourth member of the team.

Hold. Up. What is a fourth Powerpuff Girl doing in Townsville? And does Professor Utonium know about her existence?

We’ll have to wait until the super-powered, as-yet-unnamed character is revealed in The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four, a five-part movie event, for the full details on this mysterious new Puff recruit. Until then, we have this sneak peek photo of the new Powerpuff Girl (or at least her sparkly silhouette) to analyze for any clues. Let the speculation begin!