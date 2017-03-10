Share This: Check Out The Colourful Poster For Pixar’s Coco Sara

Even after the success of last year’s Finding Dory, Pixar refuses to rest on its laurels.

Tailing Cars 3, which comes out this June, Pixar will release Coco, a story about an aspiring young musician named Miguel (voiced by newcomer Anthony Gonzalez).

Miguel ends up exploring the Land of the Dead in an effort to become more like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Doctor Strange‘s Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colourful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Mozart in the Jungle‘s Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Coco’s got a team of animation powerhouses ensuring its success, including long-time Pixar director Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3, Finding Nemo, Monster, Inc.) co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina (The Good Dinosaur) and producer Darla K. Anderson (Cars, A Bug’s Life). Pixar has not yet released clips from the film, which is set to come out on November 22, but based on the company’s track history we’ll likely get a Coco sneak peek when Cars 3 is released this summer.

You can take a look at the colourful new promo poster for the movie below: