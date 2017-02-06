Share This: Pirates of the Caribbean Super Bowl Ad Promises More Epic Swashbuckling Jon

Six years have passed since the last Pirates of the Caribbean movie (On Stranger Tides), and that period has not been kind to Johnny Depp. In addition to various personal problems, the actor has struggled with a string of critical and commercial disappointments, earning Razzie nominations for no less than three movies (The Lone Ranger, Mortdecai, Alice Through the Looking Glass). It should come as no surprise, then, that Depp has elected to revive Captain Jack Sparrow for the fifth film in his signature franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

However, the Super Bowl ad for the new film offers only a fleeting glimpse of Captain Jack. Set to the sounds of Johnny Cash’s “Ain’t No Grave”—which you may remember from the Django Unchained trailer—this teaser focuses on the new film’s epic scope, Geoffrey Rush’s Barbossa, and Captain Jack’s latest adversary, Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). This supernatural new villain taps into the same enigmatic creepiness that made Bardem’s performances in No Country For Old Men and Skyfall so memorable. When Depp finally appears in the teaser’s final moments, he’s hidden under a thick layer of mud, but you’ll have no trouble identifying everyone’s favourite dreadlocked pirate.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales arrives in theatres on May 26. While you won’t see much of Depp in the Super Bowl spot, it does offer an eye-popping preview of just about everything else.