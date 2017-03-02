Share This: Meet Young Jack Sparrow In The New Pirates Of The Caribbean Trailer Stacey

Details for the newest instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise have been kept under wraps, but the new trailer for Dead Men Tell No Tales that dropped today gives us more insight into what’s in store for our favourite swashbuckling gang.

Most importantly, we learn the origin story of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and how he connects with the villainous Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). Though the trailer is missing Will Turner (Orlando Bloom)—seriously, is he even in this movie?!—we get to see more of his presumed son, Henry (Brenton Thwaites), who teams up with Sparrow just like his dad did way back when.

Check out the adventurous trailer below and remember why you first fell in love with the series nearly 15 years ago.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theatres May 26.