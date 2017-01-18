Share This: Pierce Brosnan Could Be Playing Cable In Deadpool 2 Brooklyn

Did Ryan Reynolds just drop a hint about who will be playing Cable in Deadpool 2?

The Oscar-nominated actor posted a photo of himself on Instagram alongside Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and actor Pierce Brosnan. Reynolds captioned the photo “Wolvie. Bond. Wade.” and the three were posed in a ‘hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil’ pose, which may imply they have a secret.

Wolvie. Bond. Wade.

The actor playing Cable has yet to be officially announced, although Bloodline’s Kyle Chandler has been rumoured for the role-up until now.

Cable is Nathan Summer, a time-travelling mutant who is the present day son of X-Men character Cyclops. Cable was infected with the lethal techno-organic virus and travels to the future to survive before coming back to the present as a bounty hunter.

Yes, his storyline does seems a bit convoluted, but we aren’t the only ones who think so. Yesterday, producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed to Collider that they decided to cut Cable’s origin story in Deadpool 2 because it is so complicated.

“I think we’re going to distill him down to his essence. It will be authentic and faithful, but it’s not going to include the 18,000 details if you were going to read a Wikipedia page about Cable, you’d roll your eyes,” said Wernick.

Although the producers did not reveal who will play Cable, they did confirm that Negasonic Teenage Warhead, played by Brianna Hildebrand, and Colossus, played by Stefan Kapicic, will both return for the sequel.

Deadpool 2 will start shooting in Vancouver this June and is expected to hit theatres March 2, 2018.