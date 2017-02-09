Share This: More Surprising Casting News Revealed For The Han Solo Spinoff Movie Sara

The untitled Han Solo movie is getting its own version of Rogue One’s K-2SO, and the actor in line to fill the role is somewhat surprising.

According to Variety, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best known for creating and starring in the U.K. comedy television series, Fleabag, is rumoured to be co-starring in the upcoming Star Wars project in a “heavily CGI-driven” role, similar to the aforementioned K-2SO, The Force Awakens’ Maz Kanata, and C-3PO from the original Star Wars trilogy.

The British actor’s character is still unknown, but she joins the ranks of Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrleson, who have already been officially cast in the Han Solo film in yet-to-be-disclosed roles. She’ll also be working with Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo and Donald Glover as young Lando Calrissian.

Waller-Bridge, who has previously appeared on other British television programs including Crashing and Broadchurch, stars in Fleabag as a dryly sarcastic young woman who often speaks directly to the camera and is, as many modern television characters are, deeply flawed but extremely easy to sympathize with.

This isn’t the first time someone known for their work in comedy has joined the Star Wars universe—in The Force Awakens, comedians Ben Schwartz and Bill Hader acted as BB-8 voice consultants, and fellow Brit Simon Pegg appeared as junkyard dealer Unkar Plutt. However, it seems that Waller-Bridge’s role will be pretty significant, which has us excited for potential snark-offs between Han Solo and whatever droid/alien/humanoid creature she’ll end up playing.