Share This: Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Has An Electrifying Trailer Space

In case you missed the big announcement during last night’s Emmy award ceremony, there’s a new series set to premiere on Space based on the short stories of Philip K. Dick, the sci fi writer behind The Man in the High Castle and Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep (better known by the title of its film adaptation, Blade Runner).

Electric Dreams is an 10-part anthology series made up of one-hour episodes, each of which will explore different themes and stories set in futuristic or alternative realities created by Dick and it’s set to debut in Canada on Sunday, November 12 at 10e (just over a month after the hugely anticipated release of Blade Runner 2049).

The show features a lineup of incredible actors including Steve Buscemi, Anna Paquin, Greg Kinnear, Terrence Howard, and Bryan Cranston (who executive produces the series alongside Dick’s daughter Isa Dick Hackett). Maura Tierney, Richard Madden, Vera Farmiga, Juno Temple, Mireille Enos, and Janelle Monáe will also star in episodes of the anthology.

As for the writing, the series has recruited an pretty amazing team, pulling from shows like Battlestar Galactica and Doctor Who.

For the premiere episode, Electric Dreams takes us to a world without advanced technology, where mutant telepaths have become humanity’s only mechanism for long-distance communication. Their powers, however, have unintended implications. When the public begins to embrace mysterious, telepath-blocking hoods, two detectives with an entangled past are brought in to investigate. Intrigued? Wait until you see the trailer:

Catch Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams beginning November 12 on Space, on the newly launched Space GO app, or stream it on Space.ca, immediately following the broadcast premiere.