Share This: Peter Jackson’s New Movie Reveals Casting Details Julia White

We’re not in Middle Earth anymore—Peter Jackson has officially moved on from elves and hobbits into a whole new fantasy realm. Jackson will be adapting Mortal Engines, the first of Philip Reeve’s four-part sci-fi and fantasy series, into a film franchise.

Production is set to begin this spring in New Zealand and the first casting news has arrived: Robbie Sheehan (Misfits, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones) and Ronan Raftery (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) have both star in the film. Reports say that Sheehan will be playing the lead role with Raftery working as a supporting character.

Jackson, alongside Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, will be producing and writing the film with Christian Rivers directing. All have worked with Jackson on The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

Mortal Engines is set on Earth thousands of years in the future. Cities roam the globe on huge wheels, destroying each other in a fight for diminishing resources. On one of these massive mobile cities, Tom Natsworthy encounters a mysterious young woman from the Outlands who will forever change the course of his life.

Set to be released December 14, 2018, Mortal Engines is a fantastical blockbuster you won’t want to miss.