Relive The Horror Of Paranormal Activity By Watching The Stars' Audition Tapes Stacey

Paranormal Activity first premiered at the Screamfest Film Festival a decade ago, terrifying audiences with “found” footage of a couple living in a haunted house. The film became a smash hit and spawned several sequels.

On Tuesday (January 31), director Oren Peli released the audition tapes of leads Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat on Twitter, with an extended cut on YouTube. Unlike most auditions, which involve reading sections from a script, Featherston and Sloat were told to completely improvise. Um, what?

Watch the awesome clip below and you’ll see why they nabbed their roles.