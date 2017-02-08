Share This: Orphan Black Is Coming Back And We Finally Know When Sara

Returns in 2017

Clone Club members, mark your calendars—the final season of Orphan Black has a premiere date.

The fifth season of Orphan Black will premiere on June 10 on Space, so you have no excuse not to hold a clone-inspired viewing/dance party. That’s a Saturday and you have plenty of time to plan.

These final episodes have been a long time coming, as BBC America announced the fifth season renewal of Orphan Black last summer. And even though the news that Orphan Black‘s fifth season will be its last may have seemed sudden, it’s clear that the show’s creators have had the end in sight for quite a while.

During a Comic-Con panel last year, Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson said he and fellow co-creator John Fawcett “Always sort of had five seasons in mind, and the thing that we just didn’t want to do is get kind of soft around the middle.”

Even though we’ve been waiting a long time for new episodes, this last season is bound to be full of excitement and will (hopefully) answer questions that were posed at the end of last season. Who exactly is P.T. Westmoreland? What’s going to happen between Cosima and Delphine? Will Sarah and the rest of the clones survive?

Unfortunately we know almost nothing about what’s going to happen in the final season, but during an interview last year, Manson told TVLine the last season will address topics having to do with “prolongevity and life extension, which is a very interesting and topical science right now.”

The entire cast of Orphan Black is set to appear at PaleyFest LA in March, so hopefully we’ll be able to convince them to reveal a few details then.