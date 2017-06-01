Share This: The Mad Scientist Will See You Now: Cosima Meets P.T. In Exclusive Orphan Black Season 5 Sneak Peek Corrina

Returns June 10

Haunted house or mad scientist’s laboratory? P.T. Westmorland’s home, perched on the hill above Camp Neolution, could be either. Or both, considering the trail of bodies the cloning conspiracy—and god knows how many other nefarious pseudo-scientific experiments the Neolutionists are involved in—have left in their wake.

Now, in this new sneak peek from Orphan Black’s final season, we see Cosima walk alone and undefended, straight into the heart (or jaws) of Neolution with a visit to P.T.’s place.

Dear Cos: If the guy offers you coffee, tea, or a sub-dermal implant, decline.

Westmorland has spread word across the camp that Cosima is ‘special’ to him—though in the world of Orphan Black, being special is less VIP-lists-and-red-carpets and more running-for-your-life-while-trying-to-figure-out-exactly-how-many-of-you-there-are. Her status, however, has earned her a face-to-face with the reclusive founder of Neolution. What will he reveal to her? Like, besides the name of his 263-year-old pet turtle?

Check out the video below for your first look at Cosima confronting the man we’ve been waiting an entire season to see: