Original Mighty Morphin Rangers Reunite At Power Rangers World Premiere

Rangers, it’s morphin’ time. The original cast of Saban Entertainment’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were on hand to transfer their power to the new Rangers ahead of the forthcoming feature film’s world premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday night (March 22). Austin St. John, the original Red Ranger, even led the group in a ceremonial morph.

Hit play on this, and prepare for the tidal wave of nostalgia you’re about to feel. Go go Power Rangers!!!

Actors Austin St. John (Red Ranger), Walter Jones (Black Ranger), Jason David Frank (Green Ranger), and David Yost (Blue Ranger) at the Power Rangers premiere.

Original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson was also in attendance, but sadly, she didn’t pose alongside her fellow Rangers for an “It’s morphin’ time!” photo. We didn’t even get a photo of Johnson and original Green Ranger Jason David Frank together. Way to break my heart, Kimberly.

Meanwhile, the cast of the new Power Rangers movie—Becky G. (Yellow Ranger), Ludi Lin (Black Ranger), Dacre Montgomery (Red Ranger), Naomi Scott (Pink Ranger), and RJ Cyler (Blue Ranger)—couldn’t resist taking photos with the OGs. Then-and-now Red Ranger duo St. John and Montgomery snapped this snazzy pic inside the venue.

Meanwhile, Power Rangers superfan Cyler struck a pose with the original Red Ranger, who was really feeling himself in those shades.

Power Rangers hits theatres this weekend, and not only do I recommend staying for the mid-credits scene, but you should also keep an eye out for some very familiar faces to pop up in Angel Grove.