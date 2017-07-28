Share This: It’s Up To Olivia Newton-John To Stop Sharknado’s Global Swarming Corrina

For the fifth year running, Ian Ziering’s Fin Shepard and Tara Reid’s April Wexler will have to save themselves, their family, and as much as what’s left of humanity as possible from the shark-filled weather event known as a Sharknado. This year, however, they’ll have help. For Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, Ziering and Reid will be joined by Grease star Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, playing Orion and Electra (because what else would two brilliant Australian scientists be named?).

Don’t have a tonne of faith in the scientific community’s ability to halt a global shark swarming? Don’t stress, pro skateboarder Tony Hawk is also on hand with massive cache of military-grade weapons, ready to blast anything with a dorsal fin straight out of the sky.

In the latest instalment from the Sharknado franchise, April and Fin find themselves in a race around the world to save Fin’s son, Little Gil (Billy Barratt) from the toothy, travelling storm. Side project: prevent the shark-infested ecological disaster from destroying Earth. Even the Seven Wonders of the World are under the threat from the ravaging Sharknado in this new flick.

Of course, there’s the much-anticipated lineup of stars doing hilarious and/or shocking cameos that the movies have become known for. See: Fabio playing the pope, Charo as the Queen of England and Chris Kattan as the country’s Prime Minister. Gilbert Gottfried returns as storm chaser Ron MacDonald and Olympic diver Greg Louganis will play an art thief. Keep your eyeballs peeled for glimpses of Margaret Cho, Clay Aiken, Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Hoda Kotb as well.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming premieres on Space August 6. Warm up for the sharkpocalypse with Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (Thursday, July 27 at 9e), 5-Headed Shark Attack (Thursday, August 3 at 9e 6p), and Empire of the Sharks (Saturday, August 5 at 8e 5p).

Check out the trailer below: