Rihanna (And Everyone Else) Assembles For Fabulous First Ocean’s 8 Photo

January 30, 2017
Crystal
Oceans 8

If #SquadGoals were still a thing, then the all-star cast of Ocean’s 8 would most certainly qualify. Sandra Bullock. Anne Hathaway. Cate Blanchett. Mindy Kaling. Helena Bonham Carter. Sarah Paulson. Awkwafina. GOD—I mean—RIHANNA. Was there ever a more perfect cast assembled for our cinematic enjoyment?

Just look at these queens in action in the first official photo from Gary Ross’ heist movie, the forthcoming female-led spin-off of the Ocean’s franchise.

O8-1485777774

Do you know how hard it is to look this good on a New York City subway? It’s incredibly hard! But we digress. Ocean’s 8 follows Bullock’s Debbie Ocean—Danny Ocean’s (George Clooney) sister and fellow scammer—as she attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. But first she has to assemble the perfect team: Lou (Blanchett), Nine Ball (Rihanna), Amita (Kaling), Constance (Awkwafina), Rose (Bonham Carter), Daphne Kluger (Hathaway), and Tammy (Paulson).

Take. All. Our. Money. Now.

Honestly, the real scam here is that the film doesn’t actually hit theatres until summer 2018. What are we supposed to do until then?!

