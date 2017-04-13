Share This: Nintendo Switch Has Exciting Plans For The Months Ahead Jon

Last night (April 12), a brand-new Nintendo Direct video arrived, offering clips and additional details on many of Nintendo’s most anticipated games, including ARMS, Splatoon 2, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers, Sonic Forces, Sonic Mania, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

“With the recent launch of Nintendo Switch and many fun games coming out for Nintendo 3DS, this is a great time to be a Nintendo fan,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “From action-packed multiplayer games to platformers starring classic characters, no matter your favourite video game genre, Nintendo has you covered.”

Arriving on April 28, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers a promising mix of old and new. “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe marks the return of fan favourite racers and double items, while introducing a huge battle mode featuring all new battle courses,” Nintendo Direct explains. “Plus, more characters, karts, and tracks unlocked form the start than any Mario Kart game in series history.” Watch the game’s slightly older “Overview Trailer” below for more deets:

Arriving on July 21, Splatoon 2 also comes armed with some exciting upgrades. “There are three new figures: Inkling Girl, Inkling Boy, and Inkling Squid. When you tap these amiibo, the figure character will appear in game and befriend you. Befriend an amiibo character and they’ll remember your favourite outfits, weapons, gear, and option setting. Tap your amiibo on the customization menu screen and you can swap your outfit with the amiibo figure’s outfit.” According to the video’s narrator, this should come in handy “when waging turf wars at a friend’s house.” What we’re really excited for, however, is Splatoon 2‘s Salmon Run, a new four-player co-op mode that teams you up with other gamers to battle a new Salmonid species.

However, the most impressive new game detailed in this video is arguably July 16’s ARMS, which takes you into battle with weaponized extendable arms. “The biggest feature is the weaponry fighters attached to their fists called ARMS,” says ARMS League commentator Biff. “There are standard glove type arms, multi-shot arms that really cause a ruckus, specialized curving arms for cornering opponents, and powerful heavyweight class arms, just to name a few. Each arm has a special attribute that activates when charged up. Light up your opponent to knock ‘em down with Fire. Stun and electrify your rival with Lightning. Blow away the competition with the tornado of Wind, and freeze your foe to slow him down with Ice. You get the point.” During the presentation, a new ramen-armed (you read that correctly) character called Min Min was also revealed. In addition, Neon Yellow Joy-Con controllers and Joy-Con Straps will be released separately on the same day.

To see all the upcoming Switch and 3DS games in action, check out the new Nintendo Direct in its entirety in the video below: