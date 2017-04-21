How do you want to login to your Space account?

television The X-Files

Believe It: The X-Files Is Confirmed For A New Season

April 20, 2017
Corrina

The X-Files

X-Files fans really wanted to believe that they’d get another instalment of the hugely popular sci-fi series following 2016’s six-episode reboot from Fox. Good news: that conviction has paid off. The network is announcing the Mulder and Scully will return for an even longer stint—10 new episodes that will go into production ASAP and begin airing sometime in late 2017 and into 2018.

At the end of the most recent season (the tenth, following a 14-year hiatus), both Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny confirmed that they’d be willing to return for more FBI-funded paranormal investigating. Chris Carter, the show’s originator, also said that he wanted to give Mulder and Scully more screen time with an 11th season. The only people being cagey about a possible return were the network execs at Fox. But now, more than a year after the reboot season ended, the new season finally has official confirmation. Carter, for his part, will be back to executive produce the series.

If a return was part of the X-Files team’s plan all along, then last season’s smartly designed cliffhanger was an excellent attempt at forcing the network’s hand, making it so they almost had to renew. You can’t leave fans (nevermind Mulder and Scully) on the brink of a large-scale alien invasion/infectious disease pandemic and just wash your hands of the whole thing. Genius move, you guys. We totally approve.

