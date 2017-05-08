Share This: New Transformers: The Last Knight Clip Has Screams, Fights, And Explosions Galore Madeline

Mark Wahlberg brought a brand-new clip from Transformers: The Last Knight to Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, and there are a lot of loud explosions for your ears to enjoy. Would you expect anything less from a Michael Bay movie?

But first, we see a quieter moment of conversation between Wahlberg’s Cade Yeager and Sir Edmund Burton, a new character played by Anthony Hopkins. Yeager demands that Burton start talking and give him some answers, to which the wise historian retorts, “But you want to know, don’t you, dude? Why they keep coming here, to earth?”

The rest of the clip features guns, screams, fights, glimpses of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, mention of “robot dementia,” and of course, those promised explosions.