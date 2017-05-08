How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

New Transformers: The Last Knight Clip Has Screams, Fights, And Explosions Galore

May 8, 2017
Madeline

Mark Wahlberg brought a brand-new clip from Transformers: The Last Knight to Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, and there are a lot of loud explosions for your ears to enjoy. Would you expect anything less from a Michael Bay movie?

But first, we see a quieter moment of conversation between Wahlberg’s Cade Yeager and Sir Edmund Burton, a new character played by Anthony Hopkins. Yeager demands that Burton start talking and give him some answers, to which the wise historian retorts, “But you want to know, don’t you, dude? Why they keep coming here, to earth?”

The rest of the clip features guns, screams, fights, glimpses of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, mention of “robot dementia,” and of course, those promised explosions.

Trending
RELATED
News
The Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Is Exactly What You’ve Been Waiting For
News
Everything We Know About The Beginning Of The End Of Orphan Black
News
Two Of Pennywise’s Victims Make Important Cameos In New It Trailer
News
We Do Not Deserve This New (And Final) Wonder Woman Trailer
INNERSPACE CLIPS