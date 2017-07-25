How do you want to login to your Space account?

television The Gifted

Mutant Discrimination Continues In New Trailer For The Gifted

July 25, 2017
Jon

The Gifted

Given the number of movies and TV shows populated by mutants, it’s hard to believe this species is still fighting for acceptance. In any case, Fox has unveiled a new trailer for The Gifted at San Diego Comic-Con.

According to the studio’s official synopsis, this series tells the story of “a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.”

Written by Matt Nix (APB, Burn Notice), The Gifted benefits from the seasoned hand of director Bryan Singer (the X-Men series) and a cast that includes Amy Acker (Person of Interest), Coby Bell (Burn Notice), Jamie Chung (Gotham), Emma Dumont (Aquarius), Natalie Alyn Lind (Gotham), Stephen Moyer (Shots Fired), Blair Redford (Satisfaction), Sean Teale (Reign), and Percy Hynes White (Night at the Museum 3).

The Gifted premieres on Monday, October 2 on CTV. Check out the Comic-Con trailer below:

