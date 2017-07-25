Share This: New Trailer For Marvel’s Inhumans Promises ‘Singularly Unique Powers’ Jon

When IMAX was launched decades ago, it was part of an ongoing effort to clearly distinguish the spectacle of movies from the more modest programming found on television. Of course, times have changed drastically and we’re now living in a world with epic TV series like Game of Thrones.

Hoping to place Marvel’s Inhumans in that tradition, ABC will launch the series in IMAX theatres before it arrives on the network in September. In the meantime, you can preview this series through yet another medium (the Internet), thanks to a new trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con.

As ABC’s official synopsis explains, Inhumans are “a race of superhumans with diverse and singularly unique powers” that “were first introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. Since that time, they have grown in prominence and become some of the most popular and iconic characters in the Marvel Universe.” If you have yet to get acquainted with Black Bolt and the royal family, this “epic adventure” will give you a chance to correct that oversight.

Following a string of IMAX engagements, Marvel’s Inhumans makes its TV debut on September 29 on CTV. Check out the Comic-Con trailer below: