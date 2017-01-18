How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Join The Dark Side With These New Star Wars Rebels Pop Figures

January 18, 2017
Sara
Star Wars fans looking to add to their collection of products are in luck. Funko has just announced that three new Star Wars Rebels figures—The Grand Inquisitor, The Seventh Sister, and The Fifth Brother—will be available for purchase at Walmart starting this February.

Fans will also be able to get their hands on a fourth figure, famed former Sith Lord Darth Maul, by subscribing to Funko’s Smuggler’s Bounty Star Wars collectibles box.

Star Wars characters have had Funko counterparts for as long as we can remember, but the news that the Star Wars Rebels characters would be getting their own line of Funko figures was announced just this past fall. Six of the series’ characters, including Ghost crew members Ezra, Kanan, and Sabine, have already been given figures that are currently available for purchase on the Funko website.

Star Wars Rebels, an animated television series that takes place between Star Wars Episode III and Episode IV, follows a group of rebels who work together to resist the forces of the Galactic Empire. The series recently received a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for Best Writing in Animation, and if its hot streak continues Funko will hopefully be open to creating figures for even more Rebels characters.

