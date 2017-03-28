Share This: New Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer Raises The Stakes Jon

True to the perception of Spider-Man: Homecoming as an even more innocent, teen-oriented take on the title character, the first trailer focused on high school high jinks and the playful potential of the Spidey suit. After striking some of the same notes, the new trailer raises the stakes considerably, bringing Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes/The Vulture into play to trigger all kinds of explosive destruction. Tony Stark also plays a more prominent role, even flying alongside Spider-Man in full Iron Man regalia.

Memorable Stark quips notwithstanding, The Vulture makes the strongest impression this time around, thanks to his various attacks on large buildings and vehicles, including:

1. A tunnel

2. A plane

3. The Staten Island Ferry

4. The Washington Monument

Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives in theatres on July 7. Check out the explosive new trailer below: