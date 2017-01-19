How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
movie Power Rangers

New Power Rangers Trailer Delivers Zordon, Zords, And Strong-Ass Holograms

January 19, 2017
Crystal
Power Rangers

Power Rangers

    RELEASE
  • 03/24/2017

The first Power Rangers trailer was all teenage angst and no fun. But it looks like Lionsgate and Saban Entertainment were holding all of the mighty morphin’ action for trailer No. 2.

The new trailer not only proves that these five “teenagers with attitude” know how to have fun, but it also offers our first proper looks at Bill Hader’s alien robot, Alpha 5; Bryan Cranston’s Zordon, who’s still just a giant talking head (sans glass tube); and the Power Rangers’ super-size villain, Goldar. Not to mention, THERE ARE ZORDS, PEOPLE.

Fans who were worried by director Dean Israelite’s darker tone in earlier sneak peeks should feel at ease with this action-packed trailer and its corny jokes. In fact, Power Rangers looks like a hell of a lot of fun. (You can’t go wrong with SPACE ROBOTS.) The mere fact that the Powers That Be chose Kanye West’s “Power” for this trailer means that they’re in on the joke and, honestly, I could listen to Blue Ranger Billy say, “That’s a strong-ass hologram,” all day and still laugh every time.

Although, we’re definitely going to need to talk about Pink Ranger Kimberly and Red Ranger Jason making out because that is not OK. Everyone knows Kimberly and Tommy are the only mighty morphin’ OTP we need. And if you think Tommy isn’t going to show up in Angel Grove any time soon, think again.

Power Rangers morphs into theatres March 24, 2017.

Trending
RELATED
Spider-Man
News
The New Animated Spider-Man Is Miles Morales, Not Peter Parker
mgid-ao-image-mtv (9)
News
How Stiles Got His Real Teen Wolf Name
mgid-ao-image-mtv (10)
News
107 Kim Possible Facts You Did But Also Didn’t Need To Know
mgid-ao-image-mtv (11)
News
Vanessa Hudgens Protects The World From Superheroes In Powerless Trailer
INNERSPACE CLIPS