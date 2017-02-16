Share This: Korra And Asami Finally Have A First Date In The New Legend of Korra Comic Julia

Since Legend of Korra’s epic finale over two years ago, fans have been eager to return to the mythical world to see more of the unstoppable heroine and her budding relationship.

Legend of Korra was the followup series to the critically acclaimed Avatar: The Last Airbender. Set seventy years after the events of Avatar, the show followed Korra’s journey to becoming the re-incarnation of the powerful Avatar and her struggle to keep peace and balance among the four element-based nations.

Fans were left hanging after the shows finale in 2014 when the long-suspected romantic feelings between the two female leads was finally confirmed. The show ended with Korra and Asami walking hand-in-hand into the Spirit World and the new comic picks up right where the finale left off.

The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars is written by the TV series co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino and illustrated by Irene Koh. The comic will deal with the aftermath of the show’s finale, in which a portal between the Spirit World and Republic City was left open, and will focus on the growing relationship between Korra and Asami during this chaotic time.

Legend of Korra: Turf Wars hits shelves this June, and Entertainment Weekly has released a special preview of the comic. Check out a few pages below: