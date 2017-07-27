Share This: New It Trailer Is A Terrifying Reminder That We’ll All Float, Too Hilary H

You would think that the original horror movie that brought Stephen King’s Pennywise to life on the big screen would be a nightmare that couldn’t be topped.

You would be very, very, very wrong about that, if the latest look atÂ ItÂ is any indication.

OurÂ first glimpses of the killer clownÂ and the kids who dodge his lethal clutches were scary enough, but now that the first full trailer is here, it’s official: The new Pennywise, with his sharper teeth, sharper claws, and eerier eyes, is more or less on a personal mission to make sure you never go near the curb on any typical street ever again.

The narration from the top is enough to send a chill down your spine: “You think that you’ll always be protected and cared for. Then, one day, you realize that’s not true.”

To refresh,Â ItÂ follows a group of friends in Derry, Maine, a town plagued by the mysterious disappearances of childrenâ€”including young Georgie, a kid who made the mistake of letting his newspaper boat float down the wrong gutter. They soon come face to face with Pennywise, the bloodthirsty clown who calls Derry’s sewers home, and from there we’re treated to a number of godawful images that involve too many clowns to count, sinks spewing blood, and plenty of other terrible things.