Share This: New Ghost In The Shell Clip Reveals How Major Ends Up In A Strange Body Corrina

Giving an entirely different meaning to the whole ‘I woke up like this’ meme, a new clip from Ghost In The Shell appears to show a scene from early on in the story in which The Major (Scarlett Johansson) wakes up and meets her scientist maker (Juliette Binoche).

Following a devastating terrorist attack in which The Major’s body is fatally injured, her consciousness (or ‘ghost’ in the movie’s vernacular) is saved and installed in shiny new robot body.

Dressed in blood red surgical scrubs, Binoche’s character breaks the news to The Major: she’s the first of her kind and as such, there’s bound to be some growing pains—not that she really needs to point that out to her patient, who struggles against her restraints as her mind appears to reject the new body like it’s an itchy wool pantsuit.

In addition to her new body, The Major also has a new name. In the Hollywood adaptation, she’ll be called ‘Mira’. In the original anime franchise her civilian name is Motoko Kusanagi.

The renaming is likely part of a strategy to deflect additional controversy about the casting of a caucasian actress instead of a Japanese one.

Watch the clip, titled ‘Wake Up,’ below—and catch Ghost In The Shell in theatres March 31.