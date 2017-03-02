How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

New Ghost In The Shell Clip Reveals How Major Ends Up In A Strange Body

March 2, 2017
Corrina

Giving an entirely different meaning to the whole ‘I woke up like this’ meme, a new clip from Ghost In The Shell appears to show a scene from early on in the story in which The Major (Scarlett Johansson) wakes up and meets her scientist maker (Juliette Binoche).

Following a devastating terrorist attack in which The Major’s body is fatally injured, her consciousness (or ‘ghost’ in the movie’s vernacular) is saved and installed in shiny new robot body.

Dressed in blood red surgical scrubs, Binoche’s character breaks the news to The Major: she’s the first of her kind and as such, there’s bound to be some growing pains—not that she really needs to point that out to her patient, who struggles against her restraints as her mind appears to reject the new body like it’s an itchy wool pantsuit.

In addition to her new body, The Major also has a new name. In the Hollywood adaptation, she’ll be called ‘Mira’. In the original anime franchise her civilian name is Motoko Kusanagi.

The renaming is likely part of a strategy to deflect additional controversy about the casting of a caucasian actress instead of a Japanese one.

Watch the clip, titled ‘Wake Up,’ below—and catch Ghost In The Shell in theatres March 31.

Trending
RELATED
News
Hugh Jackman Has Some Advice For The Next Wolverine
News
Beauty And The Beast Gave Emma Watson’s Belle A Very Inspirational Bac...
News
Beast Invites Belle To Dinner In New Beauty And The Beast Clip
News
Meet Young Jack Sparrow In The New Pirates Of The Caribbean Trailer
INNERSPACE CLIPS