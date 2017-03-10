How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

The Rock Manhandles A Torpedo In New Fate Of The Furious Trailer

March 10, 2017
Crystal

After watching vehicles parachute out of planes and jump through not one but two skyscrapers, you may be wondering how The Fate of the Furious—the eighth instalment of the Fast and Furious saga — can possibly top those crazy-ass stunts in Furious 7. While the first trailer for Fate hit the gas on familia drama with Dominic Toretto’s betrayal, it was a little light on the gravity-defying stunts we’ve come to expect from the franchise. (Remember when Dom jumped out of his car and saved Letty in mid-air on that bridge?!)

As it turns out, the genius editors were just waiting for trailer number two to show off the good stuff—LIKE DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON GRABBING A SUBMARINE TORPEDO WITH HIS BARE HANDS AND CHANGING ITS TRAJECTORY TO BLOW UP A CAR. Holy shit.

There’s also a scene in which hundreds of cars rain out of a New York City parking garage. Oh, oh! And the film also brings our worst nightmare to life when Charlize Theron’s wily cyber criminal Cipher takes control of every single car on the road. That sounds less than pleasant. Hobbs, Letty, and the rest of Dom’s loyal familia are in for quite the chase, aren’t they?

The Fate of the Furious hits theatres April 14.

Trending
RELATED
News
Charlize Theron Is A Badass Spy In NSFW Atomic Blonde Trailer
News
Check Out The Colourful Poster For Pixar’s Coco
News
Deadpool 2 Has Finally Chosen Its Domino
News
The First Live-Action Little Mermaid Trailer Has Zero Musical Numbers
INNERSPACE CLIPS