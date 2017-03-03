Share This: Transport Yourself To Duckburg And Feast Your Eyes On The New DuckTales Trailer Sara

Hold on to your feathers—we now have our first look at the upcoming DuckTales revival.

Disney XD released a short trailer for the new television series, a reboot of the original cartoon that aired in the 1980s, on Thursday. As expected, the trailer heavily features family patriarch and notoriously greedy billionaire Scrooge McDuck (David Tennant) as well as his mischievous great-nephews Huey (Danny Pudi), Dewey (Ben Schwartz), and Louie (Bobby Moynihan).

The short clip is full of goodies for new and old DuckTales fans alike, featuring characters and lines from the original series (McDuck exclaims “I made my name being tougher than the toughies and smarter than the smarties!,” a line from the 1951 Uncle Scrooge comic book “Only a Poor Old Man”) as well as applause-worthy joke deliveries from the show’s star-studded cast, which also includes Garfunkel and Oates’ Kate Micucci as Webbigail “Webby” Vanderquack and Saturday Night Live’s Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack. The trailer also features Donald Duck as played by Tony Anselmo, who has been voicing the lovably temperamental cartoon bird since 1985.

As we had hoped after learning that a number of experienced comedians and comic actors were cast in the show, the DuckTales revival looks to be filled with lighthearted, clever humour—Louie is immediately labeled the “evil triplet” by his brothers (which, after Louie tells his great-uncle “You used to be a big deal! Whatever happened to you?” seems like the correct assessment) and idiot savant Launchpad McQuack starts to deliver a heartfelt speech while flying Scrooge’s plane only to turn around and realize that the plane’s about to crash.

It also seems that a lot of the DuckTales characters are in for a few surprises—Webby Vanderquack gushes about Donald Duck being “one of the most daring adventurers of all time” while we see clips of Donald being threatened with a sword and getting his butt stuck in a hole, and an oblivious Scrooge McDuck confidently claims “I run a multi-trillion dollar business. I can handle a few juveniles for the weekend.” Can you, Scrooge? Can you really? The trailer is chock-full of clips of the triplets and their friends getting themselves into all sorts of trouble, in true DuckTales form.

The animation for the series is completely two-dimensional and features clean lines and bright colours, giving the show a sense of throwback charm while remaining slightly more modern looking than the ’80s original, likely appealing to kids as well as their nostalgic parents (and possibly their older siblings).

DuckTales is set to premiere this summer and has already been renewed for a second season, with Disney XD Senior Vice President, Programming and General Manager Marc Buhaj stating “this early season two order is a testament to the quality work the creative team, led by Matt and Frank, and the cast are delivering.” Based on that as well as the trailer, we have high hopes for what DuckTales has in store.