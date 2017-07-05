How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

New Batman Director Matt Reeves Can’t Get Enough Of Old Batman Director Christopher Nolan

July 5, 2017
Jon

Warner Bros.

After spending roughly six years buried in apes (aka the Planet of the Apes series), director Matt Reeves is plunging into an even more revered franchise: Batman. Speaking to Yahoo about his decision to take on another major franchise, he acknowledged the studios’ reluctance to tackle other kinds of films—and explained that the Apes movies and Batman have a lot in common. “I think that the metaphors of both of the franchises enable you to tell stories that have deep emotional resonance,” he said. “That’s actually what excites me about it. It’s interesting because I was obsessed with both as a child, and yet there is something potentially very adult about what you can explore under the cover of that fantasy. That is what draws me to it, and that’s what I’m excited about.”

Fans of Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies will be happy to learn that Reeves is a big fan of the director, and he’s not afraid to acknowledge Nolan’s influence on the next Batman movie. “What I admire in what he does is that, despite being a filmmaker in an enormous system, his perspective comes through,” he explained, before recognizing the director’s impact on his past and future work. “It’s always exciting when you see a film of his because of that. That’s what I feel like I’ve been trying to do. It’s trying to allow a perspective to come through despite the fact that we’re in this very large studio movie world.”

You may have to wait a while for Reeves’s perspective on Batman, but his latest effort, War for the Planet of the Apes, arrives in theatres July 14. Check out the trailer below:

