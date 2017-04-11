Share This: John Wick’s Gonna Be So Jealous When He Sees The New Atomic Blonde Trailer Corrina

The mashup of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus” with Kanye’s “Black Skinhead” is one reason to watch the new trailer for Atomic Blonde. Charlize Theron kicking ass across continental Europe is a better one. If John Wick was twice as tough and a woman, he’d be Theron’s agent Lorraine Broughton. Sorry, Keanu.

From Wick co-director David Leitch (also helming the endlessly discussed Deadpool sequel), Atomic Blonde sees Theron play an M16 spy whose particular set of deadly skills make Liam Neeson’s Taken character look like a hobbyist. After Broughton narrowly escapes a body bag in the clip’s first 10 seconds (always, always, always keep a gun on ice incase guests drop by), she sets off on her assignment: take out the ring of East German double agents that killed her fellow agent/possible boyfriend. (See: sad photo-burning vignette followed by emotionless denial of ever knowing the guy).

The latest trailer is only slight less NSFW than the first one (see it here) and opens much the same way—that is, with Broughton taking on a bunch of tough dudes and coming out the victor. New footage includes a closer look at James McAvoy’s character, a neat umbrella trick, and tips on how to use wearing stilettos to your advantage. And we thought Imperator Furiosa was as badass as you could get.

Atomic Blonde punches its way into theatres July 28. The latest trailer is below. Watch it.