How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
movie Alien: Covenant

Feast Your Eyes On These 11 New Alien: Covenant Images

February 21, 2017
Jon

Alien: Covenant

    RELEASE
  • 05/19/2017

38 years after its release, Alien remains one of the most effective triumphs of less-is-more horror filmmaking. Giving the audience very little to work with, director Ridley Scott makes every big moment count. The same seems to be true of Alien: Covenant, which made a big impression with its first trailer, leaving fans hungry for more details. While you still have nearly three months to wait for the movie itself, these 11 images should help tide you over:

1. Meet the cast, including James Franco’s Captain Branson

2. Is Daniels the new Ripley?

3. David’s back… or is that Walter?

4. Kenny Powers goes to space

5. Armed for combat

6. Exploring new territory

7. Feeling small

8. Things get dark

9. And bloody

10. And scary

11. But Daniels is on the case

In a recent conversation with Digital Spy, director Ridley Scott explained that he was drawn back to the Alien franchise because the writers of Prometheus asked a question that all previous incarnations ignored: where do the aliens come from? “That’s why good writers are good writers,” he said. “They’ll ask a basic question like that and make that into a scenario. So we did Prometheus—that heaved it off the ground—and Covenant is a follow-through to Prometheus. So we now know who created this, and why.”

But don’t expect Scott to stop there. According to the director, another film is being planned, one that he sees as “a joining up of the storyline,” presumably merging the prequels with the Ripley films. According to Scott, that third prequel will touch on “mortality, immortality, and the real question of who created us and why.”

Alien: Covenant bursts into theatres on May 19. Check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
News
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword Trailer Offers A New Take On A Classic ...
News
Watch Daisy Ridley Get Bombarded (Again) By Josh Gad And Other Celebriti...
News
Hold On To Your Wookiee: The Han Solo Movie Has Started Production
News
Watch Emma Watson Sing The Opening Number From Beauty And The Beast
INNERSPACE CLIPS