Share This: Brianna Hildebrand Sheds Light On Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s Deadpool 2 Return Sara

Even though the film isn’t coming out until next year, the Deadpool 2 buzz is already starting to build—an appropriately violent yet quirky teaser was released last week, the official casting decision for the role of Domino was announced, and now we have a little more insight as to what Negasonic Teenage Warhead will be doing in the highly anticipated Marvel sequel.

20-year-old Brianna Hildebrand, who will reprise her role as telepathic X-Men member Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Deadpool 2, recently spoke to Screen Rant about what she thinks her character will be up to come March 2018. Hildebrand admitted that even though she hasn’t read the Deadpool 2 script yet, she’s seen a few pieces of concept art for the film and thinks that Negasonic Teenage Warhead “will be a lot cooler, based on the wardrobe ideas and stuff,” explaining that “it’s cool that she’s grown and matured and she still has so much of this essence of a punk kid.”

We wouldn’t have it any other way—though Negasonic Teenage Warhead was largely silent in 2016’s Deadpool, she frequently stole focus from the film’s more central characters, including Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) himself, with just a glare or pointed look. And it’s no wonder that Hildebrand is able to pull off Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s dark yet lovably bad-ass demeanor so effectively—she also told Screen Rant that she relates a lot to Negasonic and that the character reminds her of a “teenage/tweenage, angsty, like pissed off Brianna.” Hildebrand is so connected to her character, in fact, that she was the one who inspired her extremely recognizable cropped hairstyle—Negasonic wasn’t written to have buzz cut, but Hildebrand auditioned with the short ‘do and the rest is now history.

Production for Deadpool 2 hasn’t started yet, but Hildebrand has nevertheless managed to keep herself busy—she appeared in 2016’s First Girl I Loved and recently attended SXSW to premiere the teen horror flick Tragedy Girls. Even though Deadpool was Hildebrand’s first time acting in a feature film, she’s certainly proven that she can hold her own against big movie stars, leaving us hopeful that we’ll be seeing a lot more of her when Deadpool 2 comes out next March.