Share This: Here’s Why You Won’t See Natalie Portman In Thor: Ragnarok Crystal

Maintaining a healthy relationship while constantly saving the world, and occasionally other worlds, is hard work. It takes a lot of time, patience, and commitment. Even then, you have to find yourself a partner who doesn’t mind coming in second to your superhero duties. It’s a lot to ask of someone, especially an accomplished astrophysicist who has her own life to live. And at the end of the day, it was all just too much for Thor’s girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who won’t be making an appearance in this year’s Thor: Ragnarok.

In fact, it’s official: Thor and Jane have split.

For his part, however, Thor has kept himself particularly busy since the breakup. “He’s off exploring the universe, still trying to police it and control the mayhem,” Hemsworth told EW. “But he’s certainly enjoying being a drifter, being a solo cowboy out there.” (New man, new hair.)

But he won’t stay solo for long. The arrival of a strong and confident warrior named Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) on the planet Sakaar gives the God of Thunder an equal to confide in. Not that Valkyrie is going to give a crap about the Asgardian prince.

“We wanted to pit him against a character who was much more his equal and in many ways his superior,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told EW. “Valkyrie is trying to not embrace any sort of Asgardian heritage that she has. Thor thinks maybe that will create a bond between them and, on the contrary, she wants to forget it all entirely.”

Thor: Ragnarok hits theatres November 3.