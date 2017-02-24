Share This: Game Of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer Will Voice A Lead Character In Mass Effect: Andromeda Julia

Natalie Dormer will be tackling a new kind of hard-edged character in Mass Effect: Andromeda. Known for playing conniving, manipulative, and badass characters in Game of Thrones and The Hunger Games, voicing a character in the expansive Mass Effect franchise seems like a logical next choice for the English Actress.

Dormer will be voicing Lexi T’Perro, a 600-year-old Asari and one of several key crew members aboard the Tempest Starship. T’Perro is the ship’s physician and psychiatrist, who’s able to help guide the player through the Andromeda universe. Asari’s are an all-female race known for their elegance and deadly combat skills, a description that fits many of Dormer’s previous characters and makes T’Perro a perfect fit for Dormer.

Players will get to choose between playing as Sara or Scott Rogers and spend the game interacting with numerous other crew members. Dormer described the crews dynamics as being “dependent on each other for survival, tolerant towards each other in their different attributes and strengths and weaknesses that they all bring.”

Mass Effect: Andromeda takes place between the second and third games in the original trilogy. Players will lead the search for a new home planet in the hostile Andromeda galaxy. Gamers will explore a planet-dense, open-world space setting as the leader of military-trained squad of explorers.

Bioware released video announcing Dormer as the voice of Lexi which explores her characterization and features behind-the-scenes clips of the Asari’s creation.

Mass Effect: Andromeda will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin for PC on March 21, 2017