Share This: NASA Has Discovered 7 Earth-Like Planets Just 40 Light-Years Away Brooklyn

In order to find life outside our own planet, a planet comparable to that of Earth has to be found. It has to be something small with a rocky landscape that is at just the right distance from a star to allow liquid water to exist on its surface.

Well, NASA announced this week that they have found not only one of those, but rather seven potential Earth-like planets. These exoplanets are orbiting a star called Trappist-1 in the constellation Aquarius only a couple 40 light-years away from us.

The press release from NASA is exciting because three of the planets are directly in the star’s habitable zone, meaning water can mostly likely exist on their surfaces and where there’s water, there’s life. It’s also possible that the other four planets could have liquid water too, depending on the composition of their atmospheres.

“Answering the question ‘are we alone’ is a top science priority and finding so many planets like these for the first time in the habitable zone is a remarkable step forward toward that goal,” said associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate Thomas Zurbuchen in the press release.

For more details on NASA’s exoplanet discovery, check out Daily Planet‘s video below and don’t forget to tune into Daily Planet every week night at 7 pm ET on Discovery.