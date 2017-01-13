Share This: Nancy Drew And The Hardy Boys Are Getting A Comic Book Reboot Brooklyn

When you think teenage detectives, two names come to mind: Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys. Popular back in the late 1920’s in young adult novels, they will now be teaming up to take on the comic book world.

Both Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys have been around for decades and can be considered young people’s first taste of mystery and detective fiction growing up. Now, Dynamite Comics will bring the series, titled Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys: The Big Lie, into the 21st century through comics.

According to The A.V. Club, the series will follow the Hardy brothers, Frank and Joe, who are accused of killing their detective father and have no one to turn to for help other than the local detective, Nancy Drew herself. She must help the brothers solve the mystery and clear their names, sending the trio on a mysterious new adventure unlike anything done before in their past novels.

Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys have made appearances in major movies and TV shows over the years, but this new series plans to reboot these classic pop culture icons in a fresh and current way by shifting their previous novel platform to comic books. Classic characters are constantly being redesigned for modern audiences, so it was only a matter of time before these teen detectives received a bold, new direction.

This comic series comes from the creative team of writer Anthony Del Col (Kill Shakespeare) and artist Werther Dell’Edera (Cobra and House of Mystery), with colourist Stefano Simeone. The series hits stands March 8, but here are a few unlettered pages from the first issue to hold you over until then.