First Murder On The Orient Express Trailer Asks: Who Killed Johnny Depp?

What do you do when you cast one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood to be in your movie? Well, if you’re director Kenneth Branagh, you kill him off. Just ask Johnny Depp.

The first trailer for Branagh’s moody adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express is here, and no one can be trusted. Branagh directs and leads an all-star cast including Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Michelle Pfeiffer, Josh Gad, and Depp. The film follows 13 passengers stranded on a lavish sleeper train, where everyone’s a suspect in famed detective Hercule Poirot’s (Branagh) murder investigation.

The trailer features plenty of murder, intrigue, and Imagine Dragons, who are steadily becoming the go-to band for movie trailers.

Murder on the Orient Express hits theatres November 10.