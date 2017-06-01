How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

First Murder On The Orient Express Trailer Asks: Who Killed Johnny Depp?

June 1, 2017
Crystal

What do you do when you cast one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood to be in your movie? Well, if you’re director Kenneth Branagh, you kill him off. Just ask Johnny Depp.

The first trailer for Branagh’s moody adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express is here, and no one can be trusted. Branagh directs and leads an all-star cast including Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Michelle Pfeiffer, Josh Gad, and Depp. The film follows 13 passengers stranded on a lavish sleeper train, where everyone’s a suspect in famed detective Hercule Poirot’s (Branagh) murder investigation.

The trailer features plenty of murder, intrigue, and Imagine Dragons, who are steadily becoming the go-to band for movie trailers.

Murder on the Orient Express hits theatres November 10.

Trending
RELATED
News
The Mad Scientist Will See You Now: Cosima Meets P.T. In Exclusive Orpha...
Opinion
A Brief History Of Wonder Woman
Review
Gal Gadot Is About To Make Wonder Woman Your New Favourite Superhero
News
Dan Stevens Weighs In On The Best Song From Beauty And The Beast
INNERSPACE CLIPS