How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Mulan Would Be Proud Of Normani Kordei’s Empowering ‘I’ll Make A Man Out Of You’ Dance

April 18, 2017
Deepa

With a single whip of her ponytail, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei got down to business Monday night (April 17) on Dancing with the Stars. This week’s episode was Disney-themed, so Kordei and partner Val Chmerkovskiy prepared to defeat the huns with a Mulan-inspired dance.

Team ValMani—as fans have dubbed them—went all-out with their Paso choreography, fighting each other with the same wooden Bō sticks Mulan appears to use in the movie. Donny Osmond, who sang on the original soundtrack, even performed “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” as the duo strutted across the stage. Those Huns didn’t stand a chance.

Now, can we please get a Disney performance from Fifth Harmony? After all, pretty much every princess—from Cinderella to Elsa—has an incredible singing voice.

Trending
RELATED
News
The Last Jedi Will Introduce A Pivotal New Star Wars Heroine
News
John Boyega Appreciates Your ‘FinnPoe’ Star Wars Fan Fiction
Recap
Wynonna Earp Recap: Keep The Homefires Burning, Send The Demons To Hell
News
The Fate Of The Furious Zoomed Off With The Force Awakens’ Internation...
INNERSPACE CLIPS